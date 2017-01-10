Put your money where your mouth is. Put your projects where your fans are.

Mr Eazi is making his first stand of 2016 next month, and it’s a body of work. The singer who just returned from holidaying in Zanzibar and its abundant waters, is keen to get his legs dry by dropping a mixtape.

The mixtape isn’t a new conception. While on the rise in 2016, and accumulating the love, money and fandom, Eazi had always dropped hints on a project to come. The first coming of the new Eazi. The Starboy Eazi. The juggernaut who just can’t stop achieving and obliterating all in his path.

The singer was imperious in 2016, working the radio and the charts with intensive work in releasing and records and collaborating with bigger stars. Last year alone, he collaborated on over 20 released tracks, with artistes drawn from different classes of influence. He also found himself on Beats 1, and received the most intense coverage on local and international media, due to the ubiquity of his materials.

I had a shit load of songs recorded @kingklu helped me divide them into 3, 2 mixtapes & one Album all #lifeiseazi — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2017 will be another year of work, and the singer isn’t balking, He is tackling it head on, in a bid to consolidate the gains of the previous year, sustaining his momentum, and hopefully, break new grounds and penetrate higher levels.

The first tool for that is “Life Is Eazi: Accra to Lagos” EP. This is the first volume of the series, with more planned before the end of the year.

Promotions for the project has already begun. Eazi is sticking first to his favorite promotional tool – social media – where his interaction is personal, witty and inclusive. Details of the new projects are coming out, on photo after another on Instagram, one tweet at a time. From responses to praises, and anticipatory tweets, everything seems like a sequential push from the man.

Confirmed! Ace Nigerian producer @masterkraft_ has produced two songs on my mixtape #lifeiseazi #accratolagos... https://t.co/UQvLL0racL — Accra To Lagos (@mreazi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

On Instagram already, we have a tentative number of tracks and the producers. Masterkraft (2), E-Kelly (2), Adey (2), Young John (1), GuiltyBeatz (2), Del’B (2), Legendury Beatz (1), and KillBeatz (1) all came through for the singer with various styles and experimentation. If there are no production overlap between them, the tape boasts of 13 tracks. That’s ample music for a man who works hard at recording. Many acts who have this amount of music would scream “album ready!”

But not Mr Eazi. This is his second project, and he still brands it an EP. On paper there’s enough material, but the artiste believes he isn’t ready for an album yet.

But one thing is sure: Mr Eazi is ready for 2017, and “Life Is Eazi: Accra To Lagos” EP is the first move.