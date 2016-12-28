Mr. Eazi :  Singer on the PGM sessions discusses his viral sound, music influences, Wizkid and more

On-air personality Douglas Jekan sits down with Mr Eazi as they both discuss his music, influences, Wizkid, amongst other things.

Known for his signature phrase 'Zagger that', Eazi emerged a revelation in the Nigerian music scene.

Working closely with British-Ghanaian DJ, the artist churned out hits after hits in 2016, resonating with fans in Nigeria and beyond.

His efforts was officially recognised as he carted home The Next Rated awards prize at the recently concluded Headies 2016.

Watch him talk more about his art in new interview.