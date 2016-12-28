Mr. Eazi :  Singer on the PGM sessions discusses his viral sound, music influences, Wizkid and more

Home > Buzz >

Known for his signature phrase 'Zagger that', Eazi emerged a revelation in the Nigerian music scene.

On-air personality Douglas Jekan sits down with Mr Eazi as they both discuss his music, influences, Wizkid, amongst other things.

Known for his signature phrase 'Zagger that', Eazi emerged a revelation in the Nigerian music scene.

Mr Eazi play

Mr Eazi

(Instagram)

 

Working closely with British-Ghanaian DJ, the artist churned out hits after hits in 2016, resonating with fans in Nigeria and beyond.

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi’s emergence and instant influence on pop music

His efforts was officially recognised as he carted home The Next Rated awards prize at the recently concluded Headies 2016.

Mr Eazi, in an interview with Pulse TV. play

Mr Eazi, in an interview with Pulse TV.

(Pulse)

 

Watch him talk more about his art in new interview.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

