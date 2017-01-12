Mr Eazi has apologized to his aggrieved fans across Nigeria over his earlier controversial statement.

He writes on Twitter saying:

Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez https://t.co/tGrMF379Ia — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The 'Hollup' singer earlier tweeted saying "Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized," which some of his Nigerian fans didn't take lightly.

This Nigerian music fans took Eazi's statement from an unappreciative standpoint, going all emotional on the singer.

Industry pundits are of the opinion that it was insensitive of him to have made the statement, due to the competitive atmosphere that exists between Ghana and Nigeria's music industry.

The singer had a stellar 2016 in the Nigerian music scene and beyond, winning the Headies Next Rated award and Soundcity MVP award for Best New Artist.