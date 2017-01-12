Mr Eazi Singer apologizes to fans over 'insensitive' statement

The crooner asks his Nigerian fans not to be angry with him following his controversial utterance about Ghanaian and Nigerian music relations.

  • Published:
Mr Eazi is a unique artiste, a Nigerian singer who first got recognition in Ghana

Mr Eazi is a unique artiste, a Nigerian singer who first got recognition in Ghana

(Instagram/mreazi )

Mr Eazi has apologized to his aggrieved fans across Nigeria over his earlier controversial statement.

He writes on Twitter saying:

 

The 'Hollup' singer earlier tweeted saying "Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized," which some of his Nigerian fans didn't take lightly.

This Nigerian music fans took Eazi's statement from an unappreciative standpoint, going all emotional on the singer.

Mr Eazi performing at 'Life Is Eazi' Lagos concert.

Mr Eazi performing at 'Life Is Eazi' Lagos concert.

(Instagram)

 

Industry pundits are of the opinion that it was insensitive of him to have made the statement, due to the competitive atmosphere that exists between Ghana and Nigeria's music industry.

The singer had a stellar 2016 in the Nigerian music scene and beyond, winning  the Headies Next Rated award and Soundcity MVP award for Best New Artist.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

