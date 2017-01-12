The crooner asks his Nigerian fans not to be angry with him following his controversial utterance about Ghanaian and Nigerian music relations.
The 'Hollup' singer earlier tweeted saying "Ghanaian music's influence on Nigerian music cannot be over-emphasized," which some of his Nigerian fans didn't take lightly.
This Nigerian music fans took Eazi's statement from an unappreciative standpoint, going all emotional on the singer.
Industry pundits are of the opinion that it was insensitive of him to have made the statement, due to the competitive atmosphere that exists between Ghana and Nigeria's music industry.
The singer had a stellar 2016 in the Nigerian music scene and beyond, winning the Headies Next Rated award and Soundcity MVP award for Best New Artist.