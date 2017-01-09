Moelogo Singer receives major funding from BPI for growth to grow music

Gifted British-Nigerian artist Moelogo receives huge funding from British Phonographic Industry(BPI), totalling the sum of 250,000 pounds.

The BPI, a trade body which represents UK recording labels, awarded 21 UK indie artistes which included Moelogo, prize money to further their music career.

An excited Moelogo on Instagram wrote "Woke up to this. Look at God. Ireti came through. Shine your light. Grateful. Thank you BPI."

BPI champions the interests of its membership which includes more than 300 independent music companies and the UK’s major record companies – Universal Music, Sony Music, and Warner Music. Together, BPI’s members account for 85% of all music sold in the UK.

LISTEN: Moelogo's "Ireti" EP

BPI organises the BRIT Awards show, the Hyundai Mercury Prize for Album of the Year and the Classic BRIT Awards show.

Substantial proceeds from both shows go to the BRIT Trust – the charitable arm of BPI – which has donated almost £20 million to charitable causes nationwide since its foundation in 1989.

Moelogo came through in 2016 with the release of an EP titled "Ireti" to criticall acclaim. The singer's voice and talent is an undeniable force that is to be reckoned with in the music space.

