Mister Versace Meet one of Nigeria's most fashionable artistes

Mister Versace is a Nigerian musician who has produced for upcoming UK artistes, having himself recorded and performed live music with a band he formed back in high school.

The fashionista who is currently studying IMP and sound engineering at Point Blank Music school UK, cites Fela Kuti and D'banj as his influences.

His flair for music is evident in his formative years going through the school ranks, forming bands and performing live to audiences among other things.

Pulse meets with the producer and singer, to find out more about his plans for the music industry.

Do you have any recorded works of yours out as an official single?



I have several recorded songs, but my first official single drops on March 2, 2017.



Can you describe your typical day in the studio when making music?



Orgasm! I'm like a mad scientist. Mixing, erasing, vibing, rewriting, experimenting. Producers don't like working with me, they say I'm such a stress every time! Because perfection is the goal and honestly, I'm hard to please.





Do you write your songs?



Yes, I write my songs. I am too demanding, the whole song is a process to me, from instrumentation to writing and vocal. I doubt if anyone can write a song for me.

If you were to describe your type of music in one word, what would you say it is?



Excellent music. I am not bounded by genre or style.



What’s your rehearsal schedule like, spontaneous or you have like a set time to rehearse each week?



Both really. Professionally, my team and I set a date, location and time we all meet and rehearse together. But before then, we would have practiced individually. That way, when you come for main rehearsals, you no go look like person wey no sabi anything.





What’s the best compliment you have received playing for an audience?



Words are sweet, I enjoy nice things said occasionally. However it's the actions, the joy in the audience eyes, the smile, sing-alongs, feet taps, head nods, whistles, attention. Those are the best compliments.



What's your fondest music memory?



Quite a number, I can't choose right now to be honest. too many things to say, just let the right time come.



What kind of songs do you unwind to asides yours of course?



I'd rather unwind by sleeping. I mean, can you imagine unwinding to any songs asides mine? I don’t mean we don't have great artistes in this country and beyond, I listen to them but to unwind, I have to listen to myself. Call me self-obsessed if you like.





Do you intend to pursue a career as a solo artist or you are coming out as a band?



Solo artiste. Done the bands and enjoyed them, but now is Mister Versace time



Do you intend making music chiefly for the Nigerian and African audience or more of a globally accepted sound?



Honestly, I believe good music is for the world! If it is good the world is going to 'unwind' to it. Wizkid is here and he is global, so is Tekno. Ayo Jay is killing it over there. Good music is worldwide. I will infuse African style but like i said i don't have boundaries.



What's the vision for your music?



Hopefully I can impact the music world, promote more African sound and generally create better and clearer vibes.



Do you think your fashion sense and style will endear people to your music?



I hope so. I mean generally people with great sense of humour and high taste for good music enjoy fashion and style.

Likewise people with exquisite style and fashion enjoy good music.