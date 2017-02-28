Chocolate City rapper and boss MI Abaga has disclosed the venue of his "Love" EP listening.

In association with The British Council, the Hip-Hop head is to hold the performance on Thursday, March 2, at the Amphi-theatre, Freedom Park, Lagos by 7pm, with an entry fee of N2,000.

In his own words, he writes on Instagram, saying "There are 100 tickets available.. I know it's an ask.. but it would be the honor of my life to have you there to preview the most personal music I have ever made.. look forward to seeing you there . Love."

The Love EP is a follow up to his "Illegal Music 3: The Finale" mixtape released in 2016.

MI has suggested that the new EP marks a new era in his career and for the art. The rapper before this bound project has seven projects to his name consisting of three albums, three mixtapes and one label compilation album.