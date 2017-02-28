MI Abaga Rapper unveils "The Love EP" artwork

The Hip-Hop connoiseur also reveals he will be holding the EP listening at the Amphitheatre, Freedom Park with a token fee for entry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MI Abaga "Love EP" play

MI Abaga "Love EP"

(Instagram)

Buckwyld N Breathless M.I Abaga delivers the greatest performance of his life
Martell Nigeria M.I Abaga, Phyno thrill fans at Be Curious Campaign party
New Music E.L. - 'Drop' ft M.I, Khuli Chana
Buckwyld N Breathless 2face Idibia, M.I Abaga bring down Lagos with best concert of their careers
Alikiba 'Aje' remix ft M.I Abaga [Video]

Chocolate City rapper and boss MI Abaga has disclosed the venue of his "Love" EP listening.

In association with The British Council, the Hip-Hop head is to hold the performance on Thursday, March 2, at the Amphi-theatre, Freedom Park, Lagos by 7pm, with an entry fee of N2,000.

MI Love EP listening party play

MI Love EP listening event

(Instagram)

 

In his own words, he  writes on Instagram, saying "There are 100 tickets available.. I know it's an ask.. but it would be the honor of my life to have you there to preview the most personal music I have ever made.. look forward to seeing you there . Love."

The Love EP is a follow up to his "Illegal Music 3: The Finale" mixtape released in 2016.

MI Abaga Love EP. play

MI Abaga Love EP.

(Instagram)

MI has suggested that the new EP marks a new era in his career and for the art. The rapper before this bound project has seven projects to his name consisting of three albums, three mixtapes and one label compilation album.

ALSO READ: MI's paranoia is rampant in egotistical "Illegal Music 3" mixtape

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Reminisce Street Concert Rapper, Olamide, others turn up on the night...bullet
2 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
3 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet

Buzz

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Mavin's boss to enter filmmaking business
Odunsi
Odunsi "The engine" This young music genius is on course to unleash a masterpiece album to the world
VGMAS 2017
VGMA 2017 Check out full list of nominees for this year's edition
EmmyAce
EmmyAce Multi-skilled singer is out to relieve your stress with his music