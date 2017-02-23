MI Abaga Rapper reveals 8th studio project as "The Love EP"

The Hip-Hop head will be holding a private listening for the EP in a week's time at a yet to be disclosed location.

MI Abaga has unveiled the nature of his eighth studio project, to be an extended play project titled "The Love EP".

Sharing some clues about what the EP entails on Instagram, the rapper displays the heartbreak and love emoticons.

MI further reveals that there will be a secret listening and performance session of the EP some time next week, teasing fans to come through.

The Love EP is a follow up to his "Illegal Music 3: The Finale" mixtape released in 2016.

