The Hip-Hop head will be holding a private listening for the EP in a week's time at a yet to be disclosed location.
Sharing some clues about what the EP entails on Instagram, the rapper displays the heartbreak and love emoticons.
MI further reveals that there will be a secret listening and performance session of the EP some time next week, teasing fans to come through.
The Love EP is a follow up to his "Illegal Music 3: The Finale" mixtape released in 2016.
ALSO READ: MI's paranoia is rampant in egotistical "Illegal Music 3" mixtape