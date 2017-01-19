Cobhams Asuquo Episode 41 of producer's Top 12 countdown is here

On this week's episode of "The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo", new songs, witty humor and great music awaits.

  • Published:
The Top 12 CountDown with Cobhams Asuquo play

The Top 12 CountDown with Cobhams Asuquo artwork

Cobhams Asuquo Top 12 countdown Episode 39 of musician's weekly podcast
Cobhams Asuquo Check on Episodes 36, 37 of producer's Top 12 countdown

Cobhams Asuquo and team are out with episode 41 of weekly Top 12 countdown.

On this week's episode of "The Top 12 Countdown with Cobhams Asuquo", new songs, witty humor and great music awaits.

Download, listen and enjoy.

ALSO READ: 5 times the maestro producer warmed hearts with his singing

This week's countdown of songs features beautiful music from not so familiar artists such as Lindsey Abudei, Nonso Amadi, and Evelle among others.

Download, listen and share.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Starboy's 'Hush up the silence' with Drake shows he is no longer...bullet
2 Davido Diss is a new art for pop star as D'banj becomes his latest targetbullet
3 Mr Eazi 'I don't plan to do music for more than 3 years', singer saysbullet

Buzz

Teni Entertainer
Teni Entertainer Who is Nigeria's latest kid on the block?
 
State Of The Music Should you disturb your favorite lazy artiste to make new music?
Praiz - Folasade
Praiz Singer's new single 'Folashade' is all of us loving our brains out
Vector, Ycee
Vector, Ycee Why beef between these rappers isn’t right for the art