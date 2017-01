The much anticipated Life is Eazi concert which held on December 21, 2016 at the Landmark Events Centre was packed to the roof.

Mr Eazi had his friends including Falz, Illbliss, Ajebutter 22, among others thrill the crowd before he made his star appearance.

Eazi's performance was rather bland, while others may beg to differ.

However the Pulse TV presenters gave an interesting coverage of the event, you would want to watch this.

