Featuring vocals from Simi, Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Niniola, Timaya, R2Bees' Mugeez, Maleek Berry and Vanessa Mdee, the tape is set to be lit.
The mix features talented acts Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Simi, Wizkid, Niniola, Timaya, R2Bees' Mugeez and Vanessa Mdee.
The 'Ojuelegba' hitmakers pre-released the track 'Heartbeat' featuring Mr Eazi in warm up to dropping the full mixtape.
The mixtape is available for download on iTunes, streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other digital music streaming platforms.
ALSO READ: 5 awesome songs by the production duo