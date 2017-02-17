Legendury Beatz Production duo's "Afropop 101" mixtape is out now

Featuring vocals from Simi, Mr Eazi, Wizkid, Niniola, Timaya, R2Bees' Mugeez, Maleek Berry and Vanessa Mdee, the tape is set to be lit.

  • Published:
Legendury Beatz - Afropop 101 mixtape play

Legendury Beatz - Afropop 101 mixtape

Production music duo Legendury Beatz have released their power packed mixtape "Afropop 101".

The mix features talented acts  Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Simi, Wizkid, Niniola, Timaya, R2Bees' Mugeez and Vanessa Mdee.

The 'Ojuelegba' hitmakers pre-released the track 'Heartbeat' featuring Mr Eazi in warm up to dropping the full mixtape.

The mixtape is available for download on iTunes, streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other digital music streaming platforms.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

