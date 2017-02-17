Production music duo Legendury Beatz have released their power packed mixtape "Afropop 101".

The mix features talented acts Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Simi, Wizkid, Niniola, Timaya, R2Bees' Mugeez and Vanessa Mdee.

The 'Ojuelegba' hitmakers pre-released the track 'Heartbeat' featuring Mr Eazi in warm up to dropping the full mixtape.

The mixtape is available for download on iTunes, streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and other digital music streaming platforms.