King Sunny Ade KSA no longer performing at Coachella Festival

Legendary Nigerian musician, King Sunny Ade, will no longer be performing at the 2017 Coachella Festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly referred to as Coachella or the Coachella Festival) is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire's Coachella Valley, in the Colorado Desert.

Pulse earlier broke the news in January that the 2017 edition of the festival, which would hold between April 14-16 and April 21-23, would have the Nigerian legend perform with his band.

KSA’s name made the initial event promotional flyer distributed across social media and widely reported across the news. He was also added to their website, as more performers were announced. He was meant to perform a set either on April Sunday 16 or 23.

Another superstar, Beyonce, had earlier pulled out of the show due to her pregnancy with twins. She was replaced by Lady Gaga, as a headliner and announced by the organisers, Goldenvoice and AEG Live.

Lady Gaga has shared a new event flyer, and Sunny Ade’s name is conspicuously missing. His name has also been removed from the official lineup on the concert website.

KSA, a Juju legend commemorated his 70th birthday with a ceremony in December 2016, at the Lagos, and auctioned one of his famous guitars, masterfully painted by award-winning artist, Victor Ehikhamenor, will be not playing his set at the event.

Last year’s edition saw African trio, The Young Fathers of Liberian and Scottish origin participate at the event alongside South African DJ, as Black Coffee.

Pulse reached out to Clement Ige, King Sunny Ade’s manager, who is yet to respond with a comment. We also reached out to the organisers of the festival, and at the time of this report, there has been no official response.

King" Sunny Adé (born Sunday Adeniyi, 22 September 1946) is a Nigerian musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and a pioneer of modern world music.

He has been classed as one of the most influential musicians of all time and was inducted into the Hardrock Hall of Fame in 2016. He has released a record 123 albums.