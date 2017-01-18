Kelly Hansome Singer releases "4play" The EP

The act will be performing songs off the EP later in the day at Industry Nite, Spice route, Victoria Island.

  Published: 2017-01-18
Kelly Hansome 4Play EP play

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP

(Now Muzik)

Now Muzik and Maga Music Group act Kelly Hansome is out with his EP titled "4Play".

kelly hansome on 4play EP play

Kelly hansome on 4play EP, industry beef, and more

(Pulse TV)

The singer was over at Pulse Nigeria office earlier this month January, to talk about the EP, beef in the industry which he has been involved in, and more.
 
Kelly Hansome is celebrating his birthday today, January 18, and to celebrate with fans here is a body of work to satisfy their appetite while the main dish cooks.
 
"4Play The EP" contains 12 tracks, five of which are bonus cuts of previously released singles. On this release, Kelly Hansome teams up with Cloud 9, a music streaming service of premiere music publishing company 5ive Music Group for the digital distribution of the EP exclusively for a month after which it will be available on other platforms.

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP back cover play

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP back cover

(Now Muzik)


 
Kelly Hansome and his Ugly Beatz team consisting of Regiz and Otyno handled a bulk of the production on "4Play" The EP, DJ Coublon, and Stunna makes up the only two external producers on 'Jide ofor' and Hot nigga' respectively.
 
A-list singers 9ice and Oritse Femi make guest appearances in tracks 'Amamihe' and 'Money Palava' adding their unique flavours to the EP which is packed with the right tracks to keep fans happy as well as convert new ones.
 
Tonight at Spice Route V.I, Kelly Hansome headlines the weekly Industry Nite, for live rendition of songs from the EP.

