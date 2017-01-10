Kelly Hansome releases the cover artwork for EP "4Play".

Following the successful release of the single 'Investment' singer, songwriter and producer Kelly Hansome will be releasing "4Play" The EP on January 18 which happens to be his birthday.



Photography for the artwork was done by ace celebrity photographer Shola Animashaun who aptly interprets the title with a sexy shoot.





'4Play The EP' is Kelly's first official project since teaming up with premiere music management and record label Now Muzik. The EP boasts of features from veteran singer 9ice and Oritsefemi.



To celebrate its release and give fans a chance to hear the new project live Kelly Hansome will headline Industry Nite on January 18 alongside other celebrity guests.



4Play The EP consist of 12 tracks, five of which are bonus cuts. See the full tracklist below;

Investment Adaobi Money Palava Ft. Oritse Femi Ichezu Amamihe Ft. 9ice Hot Nigga Traveller

Bonus

Promise Ring Akunatakasi Jide Ofor Bounce Along Baba Olowo

Listen to track snippets below.