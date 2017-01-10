Kelly Hansome Singer brings sexy back with release of "4Play" EP artwork

The 'Maga don pay' singer is set for release of his EP on January 18, 2017.

  • Published:
Kelly Hansome 4Play EP play

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP

(Now MuZIK)

Kelly Hansome Is singer on a path to resurgence?
New Music Kelly Hansome - 'Panda' cover ft Stino Lecci
New Music Kelly Hansome - 'Jide Ofor'
New Music Kelly Hansome - 'Investment'
New Music 2baba - 'Mr Senator'

Kelly Hansome releases the cover artwork for EP "4Play".

Following the successful release of the single 'Investment' singer, songwriter and producer Kelly Hansome will be releasing "4Play" The EP on January 18 which happens to be his birthday. 
 
Photography for the artwork was done by ace celebrity photographer Shola Animashaun who aptly interprets the title with a sexy shoot.

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP back cover play

Kelly Hansome 4Play EP back cover

(Now Muzik)


 
'4Play The EP' is Kelly's first official project since teaming up with premiere music management and record label Now Muzik. The EP boasts of features from veteran singer 9ice and Oritsefemi.
 
To celebrate its release and give fans a chance to hear the new project live Kelly Hansome will headline Industry Nite on January 18 alongside other celebrity guests.
 
4Play The EP consist of 12 tracks, five of which are bonus cuts.  See the full tracklist below;

  1. Investment

  2. Adaobi

  3. Money Palava Ft. Oritse Femi

  4. Ichezu

  5. Amamihe Ft. 9ice

  6. Hot Nigga

  7. Traveller

Bonus

  1. Promise Ring

  2. Akunatakasi

  3. Jide Ofor

  4. Bounce Along

  5. Baba Olowo

Listen to track snippets below.

 

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?bullet
2 Crowdfunding Why Nigerian musicians don’t publicly beg for moneybullet
3 Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on...bullet

Buzz

Tiwa Savage and Awilo Longomba
Tiwa Savage Singer records with Congolese musician Awilo Longomba
Blind Senegalese singer Ablaye Mbaye had toured the world with Youssou N'Dour's Super Etoile de Dakar band (pictured in 2009)
Youssou N'Dour Senegalese music star mourns death of 'little brother' blind singer Mbaye
Apple music
Apple Music Nigerians unable to subscribe to music streaming service
Victoria Kimani Soundcity MVPS 2016
Victoria Kimani, Vanessa Mdee Watch singers' performances at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016