Kelly Hansome Highlights of singer's 4play EP release party [Photos]

The EP release and listening party was held at Spice route, Victoria Island, on Industry Night, Wednesday January 18, his date of birth.

Highlights of Kelly Hansome's Industry night 4Play EP release and listening party

Kelly Hansome performing at Industry night 4Play EP release and listening party

(Now Muzik)

Mr 'Maga don pay' Kelly Hansome celebrated his birthday along with the release of his new EP titled "4Play".

The event was held at the usual spot, Spice Route in Victoria Island, Lagos. Guests were welcomed to the black carpet by members of the media and a cocktail bar which served just the right mix to set you in the mood for "4Play".

Celebrity guests in attendance were 2Baba, Hcode, Mavelous Benji, Now Muzik CEO Efe Omorogbe and fast rising stars such as Koker, Ckay and Acetune.

Kelly Hansome thrilled fans to a scintillating medley of new tracks, such as the Oritse Femi assisted 'Money Palava', 'Investment', 'Ichezu' from the just released EP. He also took fans back to some of his nostalgic classics such as 'Like play, like play', 'Maga don pay' and more.

Kelly and 2Baba perform together at Industry nite 4Play EP listening play

Kelly and 2Baba perform together at Industry nite 4Play EP release party

(Now Muzik)

Just when fans thought they have seen it all, they got a surprise performance from music legend 2Baba who joined Kelly Hansome on stage with veteran singers Morachi and Marvelous Benji.

 

It was fun all the way as they took turns to freestyle sending the crowd to an exciting climax.

The party continued at The Place Lekki where Kelly Hansome celebrated with friends.

4Play The EP is available on http://cloud9.com.ng/kelly-hansome/4-play/ and at CD vendors nation wide.
 

Check out photo highlights of event below.

