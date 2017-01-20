Davido DJ Jimmy Jatt says singer wasn't shading D'banj in 'Orekelewa' song

The Veteran DJ clears the air on the rumoured beef between the two singers, saying he was just playing around with the word 'Koko'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DJ Jimmy Jatt on 'beef' between Davido and D'banj

DJ Jimmy Jatt on 'beef' between Davido and D'banj

(HipTV)

DJ Jimmy Jatt says there is no thought in that direction, speaking about the perceived thoughts that Davido shaded D'banj in the collaborative song 'Orekelewa'.

"He was just playing around the word 'koko", the DJ said on speaking with Hip TV.

He explains that he sought responses from some close music enthusiasts to listen to that line in the song and hear their opinion, and they agree that Davido was just playing around with the 'Koko' word. 

DJ Jimmy Jatt - Orekelewa ft Davido

DJ Jimmy Jatt - Orekelewa ft Davido

(Youtube)

 

"I think it's just someone's imagination, I don't think it's in that direction and David says it's not in that direction", the veteran DJ added.

He further talks about how the song came about, his DJ academy plans for training of aspiring DJs.

He also comments on the differences between DJs working with vinyls turntables and those working with laptops.

"It doesn't hurt if you have an idea of  how to work everything, it only makes you a more complete DJ", he remarked.

Watch video below.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

