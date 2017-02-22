Jidenna Singer breaks down "The Chief" album on The Breakfast Club

Jidenna notes that “The Chief” besides his personal stories was created to bolden the people to think beyond their narrow views.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
 Jidenna was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1FM to talk about his recently released album “The Chief”, the influences, inspiration and value proposition of the album.

He talks about the Grammys 2017, saying he doesn’t always look at the award as the highest regard in music even though most people do.

Then at about the seventh minute mark of the interview, when asked about the impact of the current American political climate had on his album “The Chief”, Jidenna replied that he is actually happy this is happening right now.

It doesn’t change me, I already have a vision of what I want the world to look like regardless of the president, I did put certain things in the album but I don’t make music that is overtly political all the time,or “conscious”, Jidenna says.

On the 23 minute mark, he delves more in the album. “On “The Chief”, there’s all these stories of trials and tribulations of me kind of discovering myself as a man, what it means for me to be a man, what it means for me to be a chief in the modern day, and you’ll see, in the midst of it is an African diaspora story,” Jidenna explains, referencing his African- American and Caribbean roots.

ALSO READ: Jidenna is Nigerian, before anything else on "The Chief" album

Jidenna who notes that the album is dedicated to his father and grandfather, describing what his father was like in detail, further added saying “The Chief” besides my personal stories was created to bolden us as a people to think beyond our narrow views.

When you buy this album, you’re changing society, you’re buying into a new lifestyle, that’s what "The Chief" is about,” Jidenna remarked finally about the album.

Watch and enjoy the interview.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

