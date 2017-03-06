Just like any other day, I plug in my earpiece to listen to ‘just another song’ from the ‘This year’ crooner Jaywon.

I must admit I wasn’t expecting Jaywon to come out firing from all cylinders and giving me that ‘Wow factor’, but as the play button was pressed, a new wavy Jaywon began to unravel before my very eyes and ears.

I was watching the video clip of the song. Jaywon went on some wavy flow in the song, as he started to make me think of him a bonafide rapper who was keeping things a little sane for the non-core Hip-hop lovers by flowing on a low-tempo tune. It almost felt like there was some Trap element hidden in the song as well.

Eazi as well came off sounding like some OG rapper on his verse, as he goes on a braggadocious flow.

“25 sitting on 25 mil, tell me who ever done this real quick,” Eazi spits borrowing that line from the popular Drake’s ‘Motto’ jam.

“Loke Loke le ma ma ri mi Dusk till dawn,” Jaywon sings on the hook with the confidence of a lion in the jungle.

Also, not to take away the sheer brilliance of the production by Jazzy Beats on this awesome record, as he without a doubt was instrumental in making this song what it is.

This was like a “threesome” made in heaven! and I'm not trying to be dirty here, so get your minds off the gutter.

Watch the visual, listen and enjoy a wavy Jaywon and Mr Eazi like you’ve never heard them before because truly the acts were on another level in this collaboration.