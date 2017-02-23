Jay Z Rapper becomes first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters hall of fame

Songwriters are eligible for induction when they have written hit tracks for two decades.

Jay Z to be inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame play

Jay Z is an embodiment of the Hip Hop dream

(stupiddope)

Jay Z is launching his own venture-capital firm

Hip-Hop legend Jay Z is set to be the first rapper ever to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters hall of fame.

The rap mogul tweeted saying it's a win for rappers.

 

This feat has taken a long time to become reality for rappers, especially since according to BBC, a songwriter is eligible for induction into the songwriters hall of fame after writing hit songs for two decades, a criterion which a number of rappers have long fulfilled and therefore eligible.

ALSO READ: Jay Z The manifestation of the Hip Hop dream

The 21-time Grammy winner "was in a space where, even though he's had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap," it took longer for traditional voters to consider him, said Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, who announced the inductees on CBS This Morning. "It's massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He's changed the way that we have fun."

 

Some of Jay Z's standout tracks include the Alicia Keys duet 'Empire State of Mind,' 'Izzo (H.O.V.A.),' 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder' and '03 Bonnie & Clyde' with Beyoncé.

Jay Z to be inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame play

Jay Z to be inducted into The Songwriters Hall of Fame

(Getty)

 

Jay Z now takes his place alongside past inductees and legends such as Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye and Boys II Men among many others.

Other songwriters to be inducted this year include Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Robert Lamm, James Pankow & Peter Cetera (of Chicago) and the man who gave us the Britney Spears masterpiece “... Baby One More Time,” Max Martin.

The Hall's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will take place June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

