Hip-Hop legend Jay Z is set to be the first rapper ever to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters hall of fame.

The rap mogul tweeted saying it's a win for rappers.

By the way, this is a win for US. I remember when rap was said to be a fad . We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_)

This feat has taken a long time to become reality for rappers, especially since according to BBC, a songwriter is eligible for induction into the songwriters hall of fame after writing hit songs for two decades, a criterion which a number of rappers have long fulfilled and therefore eligible.

The 21-time Grammy winner "was in a space where, even though he's had more pop albums than anyone else, because he did it through rap," it took longer for traditional voters to consider him, said Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers, who announced the inductees on CBS This Morning. "It's massive. He has changed the way that we listen to music. He's changed the way that we have fun."

JUST ANNOUNCED: @NileRodgers reveals 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees. @SongwritersHOF #SHOF

Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter has become the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame! #SHOF — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning)

Some of Jay Z's standout tracks include the Alicia Keys duet 'Empire State of Mind,' 'Izzo (H.O.V.A.),' 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder' and '03 Bonnie & Clyde' with Beyoncé.

Jay Z now takes his place alongside past inductees and legends such as Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye and Boys II Men among many others.

Other songwriters to be inducted this year include Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Robert Lamm, James Pankow & Peter Cetera (of Chicago) and the man who gave us the Britney Spears masterpiece “... Baby One More Time,” Max Martin.

The Hall's 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner will take place June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.