In 2016 were grateful for… :  Wizkid and his travels outside the continent

In 2016 were grateful for… Wizkid and his travels outside the continent

In honor of the end of 2016, we are writing stories about artists, songs, albums or moments from the year that we’re most grateful for.

Wizkid

Wizkid

(Instagram)

This year, Wizkid bodied everyone else.

The singer has been touring for two years since he dropped his sophomore album “Ayo (Joy)” in 2014 which essentially set him free from the contract at Empire Mates Entertainment.

He has since flown to every corner of the earth, performing to the most diverse of crowds, and also recorded with artistes drawn from different music soundscapes. 2016 has seen him have the most streamed song, worked on the bestselling album of 2016 and also earned himself a Grammy. The first by a Nigerian pop star.

Drake - 'One dance' ft Wizkid, Kyla

Drake - 'One dance' ft Wizkid, Kyla

(Instagram)

 

The Nigerian pop star makes the list for his contribution to Drake’s 2016 “Views” album. The singer was a prominent contributor on the lead single, ‘One Dance’, where he is nominated as a guest artiste, and also as a producer.

The Grammy Award for Album of the Year is presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States to "honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales or chart position. Album of the Year is the most prestigious award category at the Grammys having been presented since 1959. Although it was originally presented to the artist alone, the award is now presented to the main artist, the featured artist(s), the producer, the engineer and/or mixer and the mastering engineer.

Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa

Wizkid and DJ Maphorisa

(Instagram)

 

This year too, the singer has won an MTV EMA, 3 MAMAs and many more.

And then there’s Sony Music. Wizkid has signed a global deal with Sony Music which trumps every other one by an African artiste. The star is signed on a deal which involves big bucks and will have him release albums under the record label.

Collaborations have also been thick and fast. ‘Shabba, his only official single of 2016 has Chris Brown, French Montana and Trey Songz featured on it. He also has a song with Tinie Tempah, and Justin Skye. Other unreleased collaborations are on hold for a full attack of 2017.

All of these make him the top artiste of 2016. And for that, we're grateful to have had a great year in music because of his work (and lack of it).

