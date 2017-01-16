Ikechukwu Rapper to drop 2 albums, 1 mixtape in 2017

Following the success of debut album "Son of the Soil" and sophomore "Life And Times of Killz Vol. 1", Killz is set to roll out three projects.

Ikechukwu play

Ikechukwu

(World Famous Academy)

On a recent episode of The Loose Talk podcast, Rapper Ikechukwu 'Killz' reveals he has two albums and a mixtape he may be dropping this year.

He reveals the title of the two albums as "WIN" an acronym for "What I Need", second one titled "Best of Ikechukwu", which will have all of his old hits plus new songs that may be considered hits, and accompanying videos, while the mixtape is titled "The album that never came", which will see him rapping heavy, dropping bars.

Ikechukwu play

Ikechukwu

(WFA)

This when materialized would be following his debut project "Son Of The Soil" and sophomore album "Life and Times of Killz Vol.1".
 

He describes the Nigerian music industry as being plagued and therefore only drops music when he wants to.

The Hip hop act was once signed to Storm Records and affiliated with World Famous Academy.

Best known for joints like his debut song 'Wind am well', second single 'Like yo' featuring Wande Coal and 'Shobedobedoo' among others.

Ikechukwu and Naeto C play

Naeto C and Ikechukwu 

(WFA)

 

Some of his top nominations include Ikechukwu was nominated for Lyricist on the roll at the Headies 2007 and Best Rap Collabo in Naeto C's  'You know my P' and Best Music Video for 'Wind am well' at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) 2008.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

