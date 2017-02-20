Simi "I am not surprised at my success" - Singer says

Simi is excited by her new endorsement and she believes that with hard work, she has only just begun.

Simi Singer is a telecommunication brand ambassador
Simi is on a roll and according to her, she owes a lot to her record label, X3M Music.

The singer who just got an endorsement with telecoms giant, Etisalat, revealed that she is super excited about her new deal.

Simi also disclosed that her label has never dictated the kind of music she produces but instead has been supportive of her choices and creativity.

During an interview with Punch's Saturday Beats, the 'love don't care' crooner said,

“I am very elated that such is happening to me right now. This will give me a bigger platform than I had before. The limelight is now bigger than it used to me. When you work hard and have good work ethics and you continue to improve yourself, the sky is the beginning of the limit.

"I am not surprised at my success, I am just grateful to God. My record label, X3M Music, is very important to my career. They allow me to have creative expression. They don’t dictate the kind of music I do. They support me and push me.”

The Vice President Marketing, Etisalat Nigeria, Adebisi Idowu, had this to say about Simi:

“Simi is one of the best talents out of Nigeria in the last few years. Etisalat is all about empowering young people, helping them to be all they can be. Simi fits in very well and we are going to invest a lot, not just in her music but also in her future.

"We have a robust plan for Simi. It’s not just about her. She is going to be the face of encouragement to other young people.”

We can't wait to see the new heights the singer sails to with her new deal.

Big congrats to her once again.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

