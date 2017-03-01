Migos How this music group changed Hip-Hop with one song

Noisey Images documents why the rap trio's hit song 'Bad and Boujee', became a viral tune and may be paving the way for more dynamic sounds.

  Published:
play

'Bad and Boujee', that's the name of the Trap Hip Hop song by American Hip-Hop group Migos that's become an internet phenomenon.

Released late December 2016, 'Bad and Boujee' which has gone on to hit gold RIAA certification eventually went up to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week of January 21, 2017,  making it the first number one single for both Migos and Lil Uzi Vert a rapper with vocals on the record.

play Migos (Youtube)

 

Noisey Images in a docu-video details why the rap trio's hit song became a viral tune and may be paving the way for more dynamic sounds.

The song 'Versace' by Migos was dubbed as that song which pioneered this new sound and Drake was credited for making it even bigger when he jumped on the song's remix, as many other acts such as Kanye West and Young Jeezy adopted the flow as theirs.

play Migos (Youtube)

 

Rhyming in triplets was the rhythm used by Migos that gives them that defining sound as described by Noisey.

"Without a fresh sound to accompany the lyrics and perspectives, relevancy is nothing but an elusive dreams," the Noisey commentator remarks.

The group Migos has changed the art of Hip-Hop as we know it.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

