Home > Buzz >

Henshaw BlaZe :  HipHop afrobeat artiste drops album titled, 'The UnNamed Kuti'

Henshaw BlaZe HipHop afrobeat artiste drops album titled, 'The UnNamed Kuti'

Henshaw BlaZe ends the year with a bang, dropping album titled, ''The UnNamed Kuti''.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Yemi Alade The real truth about her brand of music
State Of The Music Award shows should not hold in December or any other festive season
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Flashes of pulsating performances, deserved awards, nothing extraordinary on the night
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Tekno wins Digital artiste, Song of the year, Listener's choice
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Yemi Alade wins best female artiste

After an eventful 2016, with the success of singles like "Adura" and "Fall Down", HipHop Afrobeat ariste, Henshaw BlaZe decides to end the year on a high note with the release of his album titled "The UnNamed Kuti".

The visuals to the single, "Fall Down" was released about 2weeks ago, with that already buzzing, the Lagos based rapper dishes out the entire project for the Fans, along with two new singles off the album, "Ekaro" and "Ghetto Girl".

The 14 track project is available across all major digital stores worldwide.

The Production credits go to Richbeatz {11 tracks} and Dicey {2 tracks}. 2017 is about to be Litt.

Download, listen & enjoy.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 See full list of winnersbullet
2 Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Tekno wins Digital artiste, Song of the...bullet
3 Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Flashes of pulsating performances,...bullet

Buzz

Yemi Alade.
Yemi Alade The real truth about her brand of music
Headies Awards 2016
State Of The Music Award shows should not hold in December or any other festive season
Yemi Alade in new photos
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Yemi Alade wins best female artiste
Wizkid
Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 Wizkid wins Artiste of the year, Best male artiste