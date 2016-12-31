Henshaw BlaZe :  HipHop afrobeat artiste drops album titled, 'The UnNamed Kuti'

Henshaw BlaZe ends the year with a bang, dropping album titled, ''The UnNamed Kuti''.
The visuals to the single, "Fall Down" was released about 2weeks ago, with that already buzzing, the Lagos based rapper dishes out the entire project for the Fans, along with two new singles off the album, "Ekaro" and "Ghetto Girl".
The 14 track project is available across all major digital stores worldwide.
The Production credits go to Richbeatz {11 tracks} and Dicey {2 tracks}. 2017 is about to be Litt.
Download, listen & enjoy.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.