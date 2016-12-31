Henshaw BlaZe :  HipHop afrobeat artiste drops album titled, 'The UnNamed Kuti'

After an eventful 2016, with the success of singles like "Adura" and "Fall Down", HipHop Afrobeat ariste, Henshaw BlaZe decides to end the year on a high note with the release of his album titled "The UnNamed Kuti".

The visuals to the single, "Fall Down" was released about 2weeks ago, with that already buzzing, the Lagos based rapper dishes out the entire project for the Fans, along with two new singles off the album, "Ekaro" and "Ghetto Girl".

The 14 track project is available across all major digital stores worldwide.

The Production credits go to Richbeatz {11 tracks} and Dicey {2 tracks}. 2017 is about to be Litt.

Download, listen & enjoy.