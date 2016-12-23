Headies 2016 :  Wizkid wins 'Artiste of the Year'

Wizkid wins Artiste of the Year at the Headies 2016, in keenly tight category edging out Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Falz and Olamide.

This makes it another award as he wins Artist of the year following his MAMA 2016 feat.

The singer's international penetration was the major highlight of his year, collaborating with Canadian rapper Drake's 'One dance', whose album "Views" has been nominated at the forthcoming Grammys, February 2017.

The Starboy could also be said to be instrumental in the next rated artist Mr eazi's career having signed to the Starboy imprint, alongside R2Bees and Efya.

Wizkid's international collaborations has also highlighted the talk of Afrobeats making its way into the UK and US international music scene, with 'Ojuelegba' as the focal point.

Though not having an official single to his credit this year, the singer is expected to have his album out in 2017, with the terms of his Sony Music deal expected to be more pronounced and clear.