Headies 2016 :  Phyno wins Song of the year for 'Fada Fada'

Though not present to receive his honor, it is of popular consensus that the song winning that category is well deserved.

  Published:
Phyno's 'Fada Fada' collaboration with Olamide wins Song of the Year beating Humblesmith (Osinachi), Adekunle Gold, (Pick up), Harrysong (Reggae Blues) and Wizkid (Baba nla) to it.

The song was released under his second studio album  "The Playmaker".

Well deserved many would agree as the song steadily gained momentum to be one of the biggest songs in the country this year. Better still the song penetrated outside the borders of Nigeria, as social media proved people vibe to the song with much joy.

The rapper's performances of the song within and outside the country equally proves this.

Credit must be given to Olamide and the amazing Masterkraft for his stellar production on the track.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

