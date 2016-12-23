Home > Buzz >

Headies 2016 :  Mavin, YBNL stars boycott Nigeria’s most prestigious award show

Nigerian artistes boycotted the 2016 Headies in their numbers.

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had a very low turnout of celebrities. Their absence was glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the award.

The show which was hosted by Falz and Adesua Etomi and celebrated the best of Nigerian music had many awardees fail to turn up. Numerous awards were left unclaimed by the winners as some presenters had to take the awards with them backstage.

Notable absentees were the entire members of Mavin Records and YBNL Records, two music companies whose bosses had a bitter spat at the previous edition.

Simi failed to claim her award for “Best Vocal Performance”, Kiss Daniel failed to claim an award, Illblisss who was a big winner in two categories, Patoranking who won the Best Reggae/Dancehall single was absent, and Olamide won two awards, but was a no show.

Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.

