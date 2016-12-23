Headies 2016 :  Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show

The magic of the Headies was on display as Kcee and Harrysong reunited on stage.

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had the two stars settle their differences and put forward a united front.

The former label mates were best of friends and frequent collaborators during their time at until November 2016, when Harrysong abruptly split from the group and swiftly set up a new music company, named Alter Plate.

Harrysong granted interviews which revealed his frustration and perceived lack of appreciation from Five Star Music. He also took personal shots at Kcee by accusing him of disrespect.

But at the Headies 2016, all of that seemed to have been abandoned and peace achieved. Harrysong’s ‘Reggae Blues’ won the award for Song Of The Year, and Kcee, who collaborated with him on the track climbed the stage to welcome.

“We been dey fight, but it is all settled,” the singer said, as they hugged and accepted the award from presenter Uti Nwachukwu.

The duo later showed up to collect present the award for Best Recording (Male), which was won by Shaydee.

Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.