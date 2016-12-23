Home > Buzz >

Headies 2016 :  Illbliss wins 'Best Rap Album', 'Lyricist on the roll'

Headies 2016 Illbliss wins 'Best Rap Album', 'Lyricist on the roll'

The Capital Hill Boss edges out arguably more popular favourites to have won in both categories.

Hip-hop recording artist and Capital Hill Boss finally gets deserved recognition as he bags home Headies 2016 awards for Best Rap Album and Lyricist On The Roll.

He edges out Reminisce's brilliance in 'Asalamaleku', Ycee's dexterity in 'Jagaban', Boogey for 'Show you something', A-Q's effort in 'Agu ji ndi men', and Modenine's flow in 'No matter what'.

For Best Rap album, that Ibo boy rapper's third studio album "Powerful" trumped Ólamide's 'Eyan Mayweather', Lil Kesh's "YAGI", and Falz's "Stories that touch".

The rapper  in 2016 released his fourth album "Illygaty 7057" where he once again showed his lyrical prowess.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

