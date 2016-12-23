Headies 2016 :  Illbliss wins 'Best Rap Album', 'Lyricist on the roll'

The Capital Hill Boss edges out arguably more popular favourites to have won in both categories.
He edges out Reminisce's brilliance in 'Asalamaleku', Ycee's dexterity in 'Jagaban', Boogey for 'Show you something', A-Q's effort in 'Agu ji ndi men', and Modenine's flow in 'No matter what'.
For Best Rap album, that Ibo boy rapper's third studio album "Powerful" trumped Ólamide's 'Eyan Mayweather', Lil Kesh's "YAGI", and Falz's "Stories that touch".
The rapper in 2016 released his fourth album "Illygaty 7057" where he once again showed his lyrical prowess.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.