Headies 2016 :  Five big stars who failed to win any award

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had a very low turnout of celebrities. Their absence was glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the award.

But there were winners on the night, who smiled home with trophies to celebrate their hard work.Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.

A number of stars who were regarded as favorites to end the night with awards failed to have fortune smile on them, leaving many wondering what went wrong.

Pulse Music presents the 5 best losers on the night, stars who failed to pick up trophies.

Tiwa Savage

Mummy JamJam who had a fantastic late 2016 was tipped as a winner in this year’s awards due to the relevance of her sophomore album “R.E.D”, and the impact of her singles. But she failed to pick up any trophy, as she was edged out by other acts in every category she was nominated for.

Adekunle Gold

The worst hit by his lack of trophies, Adekunle Gold had carried Highlife and folk music into new pop heights in the year in review. Every single was a hit, and his “Gold” album stands as one of the best projects dropped in 2016. But he was snubbed in all his categories ending the night with nothing in the bag.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade’s loss at the Headies was expected. The singer failed to get nominated in any other category except the Artiste of the Year, which was nicked by Wizkid. All of Mama Africa’s singles, extensive branding, and digital numbers weren’t enough to make her clinch it.

D’banj

An alumni of the Headies awards, D’banj had a decent year, and powered through 2016 on the strength of his smash hit song, ‘Emergency’. At the Headies 2016, he was nominated in 3 cateegories, but he failed to pick up any.

Seyi Shay

The sexy singer was nominated in 5 categories at the 2016 Headies. These include ‘Best R&B/Pop Album, Best Vocal Performance, Hip Hop World Revelation, Album of the Year, and Best Music Video. But none of these had her smiling home, although she gave a stunning performance at the ceremony.

Ycee

Think of Ycee and you get the impression of a man who can hold his own at any award show. He puts in work, and has achieved results to back up the hype that he currently enjoys. But the Headies has a way of eluding some the deserving candidates. It eluded Ycee.