Home > Buzz >

Headies 2016 :  Five big stars who failed to win any award

Headies 2016 Five big stars who failed to win any award

Pulse Music presents the 5 best losers on the night, stars who failed to pick up trophies.

  • Published:
Yemi Alade play

Yemi Alade

Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together
Headies 2016 Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" wins Album of the Year, Best R&B/Pop Album
Headies 2016 Phyno embarassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy for ‘Fada Fada’ win
Headies 2016 Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show
Headies 2016 Mavin, YBNL stars boycott Nigeria’s most prestigious award show
Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]
Headies 2016 Phyno wins Song of the year for 'Fada Fada'
Headies 2016 Illbliss wins 'Best Rap Album', 'Lyricist on the roll'
Headies 2016 Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single
Headies 2016 Wizkid wins 'Artiste of the Year'

The show which held on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, had a very low turnout of celebrities. Their absence was glaring with numerous nominees and awardees absent at the award.

But there were winners on the night, who smiled home with trophies to celebrate their hard work.Big winners on the night include Darey, Illbliss, Kiss Daniel and Mr Eazi, who won the Next Rated category.

A number of stars who were regarded as favorites to end the night with awards failed to have fortune smile on them, leaving many wondering what went wrong.

Pulse Music presents the 5 best losers on the night, stars who failed to pick up trophies.

 

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage play

Tiwa Savage

(star)

 

Mummy JamJam who had a fantastic late 2016 was tipped as a winner in this year’s awards due to the relevance of her sophomore album “R.E.D”, and the impact of her singles. But she failed to pick up any trophy, as she was edged out by other acts in every category she was nominated for.

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold play

Adekunle Gold

(Instagram)

 

The worst hit by his lack of trophies, Adekunle Gold had carried Highlife and folk music into new pop heights in the year in review. Every single was a hit, and his “Gold” album stands as one of the best projects dropped in 2016. But he was snubbed in all his categories ending the night with nothing in the bag.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade in new photos play

Yemi Alade in new photos

 

Yemi Alade’s loss at the Headies was expected. The singer failed to get nominated in any other category except the Artiste of the Year, which was nicked by Wizkid. All of Mama Africa’s singles, extensive branding, and digital numbers weren’t enough to make her clinch it.

D’banj

D'banj play

D'banj

(Instagram)

 

An alumni of the Headies awards, D’banj had a decent year, and powered through 2016 on the strength of his smash hit song, ‘Emergency’. At the Headies 2016, he was nominated in 3 cateegories, but he failed to pick up any.

Seyi Shay

play

 

The sexy singer was nominated in 5 categories at the 2016 Headies. These include ‘Best R&B/Pop Album, Best Vocal Performance, Hip Hop World Revelation, Album of the Year, and Best Music Video. But none of these had her smiling home, although she gave a stunning performance at the ceremony.

Ycee

Ycee Ahahn-Ooouuu-Cover play

Ycee Ahahn-Ooouuu-Cover

(Ycee Ahahn-Ooouuu-Cover)

 

Think of Ycee and you get the impression of a man who can hold his own at any award show. He puts in work, and has achieved results to back up the hype that he currently enjoys. But the Headies has a way of eluding some the deserving candidates. It eluded Ycee.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. An Award-winning writer, presenter, poet and music critic, Joey leans on the crazy aspects of journalism with a unique skill-set. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, rocking jams, snobbish celebrities and Peter Okoye falling off stage. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Live updates from the Nigerian music awards ceremonybullet
2 Headies 2016 The complete list of winnersbullet
3 Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award categorybullet

Buzz

Martell-Be Curious Event With M.I and Phyno
Headies 2016 Phyno embarassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy for ‘Fada Fada’ win
Headies 2016 Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" wins Album of the Year, Best R&B/Pop Album
Kcee, Harysong on stage at the Headies 2016.
Headies 2016 Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show
Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Viktoh (YBNL Crew)
Headies 2016 Mavin, YBNL stars boycott Nigeria’s most prestigious award show