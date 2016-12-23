Headies 2016 :  Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single

The singer goes home with two well deserved awards, summing up what can be said to be a pretty good year for the 'Undareyted' crooner.
For Best Recording, Darey beats Simi's 'Love don't care', Adekunle Gold's 'Orente', Brymo's 'Something good is happening', and D'banj's 'Emergency'.
The Best R&B single honours saw him edge out heavy contenders such as Banky W's 'Made for you', 'Love don't care' by Simi, Tjan's 'Aduke', Wande Coal's 'Superwoman' and 'Smile' by Shaydee.
The singer has had a good year, succesfully staging the third instalment of his love themed musical series "Love Like A Movie" where American international recording artist Ciara was the special guest.
He also released successful singles like 'Orekelewa', 'Asiko laiye' remix featuring Olamide off the "Naked" album.
