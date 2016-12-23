Home > Buzz >

Headies 2016 :  Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single

Headies 2016 Darey wins Best Recording, Best R&B single

The singer goes home with two well deserved awards, summing up what can be said to be a pretty good year for the 'Undareyted' crooner.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Darey play

Darey

(Pulse)

Clarence Peters Ace video director attacks Headies nominations
Coca-Cola Darey and StormRex drops hot new cover
The Beatz Awards 2.0 Masterkraft, Kiss Daniel, others win big
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian concerts of the year

Darey Art Alade wins Best Recording and Best R&B single both for 'Pray for me', a track off his 2015 studio album "Naked".

For Best Recording, Darey beats Simi's 'Love don't care', Adekunle Gold's 'Orente', Brymo's 'Something good is happening', and D'banj's 'Emergency'.

The Best R&B single honours saw him edge out heavy contenders such as Banky W's 'Made for you', 'Love don't care' by Simi, Tjan's 'Aduke', Wande Coal's 'Superwoman' and 'Smile' by Shaydee.

play Darey (Instagram)

 

The singer has had a good year, succesfully staging the third instalment of his love themed musical series "Love Like A Movie" where American international recording artist Ciara was the special guest.

He also released successful singles like 'Orekelewa', 'Asiko laiye' remix featuring Olamide off the "Naked" album.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Headies 2016 Live updates from the Nigerian music awards ceremonybullet
2 Headies 2016 The complete list of winnersbullet
3 Tekno Singer disqualified from the Headies ‘Next Rated’ award categorybullet

Buzz

Martell-Be Curious Event With M.I and Phyno
Headies 2016 Phyno embarassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy for ‘Fada Fada’ win
Headies 2016 Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" wins Album of the Year, Best R&B/Pop Album
Kcee, Harysong on stage at the Headies 2016.
Headies 2016 Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show
Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Viktoh (YBNL Crew)
Headies 2016 Mavin, YBNL stars boycott Nigeria’s most prestigious award show