Harrysong has been released from police custody following his arrest over a breach of contract feud with his former label, Five Star Music.

The label owned by 'Limpopo' singer, Kcee reportedly sued the songster for fraud and unlawfully leaving his contract.

The embattled singer who left the label to start his music company, AlterPlate was arrested on Friday, January 27, 2017 but was released a few hours after being picked up at his residence, report says.

In a mood of triumph, the singer took to his Instagram and posted a video of himself and his mates celebrating his release from police custody as well as his record label.

He added a caption thanking his well wishers for their support during his arrest and assuring them that they have no reason to worry over him.

"Thank you all so so much for the love and prayers... don't be scared..they can't pull us down...#samankwe all the way.. #@alterplatemusic," his post read.

It has not really come as a surprise that the management of Five Star Music are gunning for him being that he was quite an asset to the label.

During his time at the company, Harrysong was credited for writing and composing quite a lot of songs for artistes signed to Five Star Music.

His reason for leaving his old gang was reportedly down to a lack of appreciation for the good work he put into strengthening the label.