Geniuzz Effyzzie Music singer to release "Slice of Geniuzz" EP

The singer attributes his fans as the highest award he could ever get.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Geniuzz play

Geniuzz

(Effyzzie Music Group)

Geniuzz 'Firewood' remix ft Falz [Video]
New Music Geniuzz - 'Kofi Anan'(Freestyle) ft Yemi Alade
Geniuzz 'Panda-monium'(Panda cover) [Video]
New Music Geniuzz - 'Firewood' remix ft Falz
Yemi Alade Effyzzie Music unveils singer's scouted female act Soti

Budding Effyzzie Music act Geniuzz sits down with Pulse Nigeria to talk about his career thus far, and how he’s fared so far. He also speaks of his relationship with label mate Yemi Alade, and Effyzzie Music as a label and family.

The singer talks of his recent endeavours, his love for the art  and his plans for releasing an EP titled "Slice of Geniuzz"  tentatively in March 2017.

Geniuzz play

Geniuzz

(Effyzzie Music Group)

 

On his single remix ‘Firewood’ featuring Falz, the singer talks about how the collaboration with Falz worked out.

On the level of reception of his sound, Geniuzz says it;s been good compared to what he imagined. “It’s steadily growing now I go to places and people know me it’s gradual, it takes time,” he adds.

“My fans are the best plaque I can have,” the singer notes when asked about what will make him accomplished as an artist in the long run.

Look out for "Slice of Geniuzz" EP set for release in the coming weeks.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Made Men Music Group The rise and fall of Ubi Franklin and Iyanya’s...bullet
2 Tiwa Savage Watch singer perform at Essence Black Music Festivalbullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nigerian singers who've made a fortune with their husky...bullet

Buzz

Cobhams Asuquo talks honing one's craft in the music industry
Cobhams Asuquo Music maestro unveils official cover artwork of album "For You"
Seun Kuti on Afrobeat, Black lives, Lauryn Hill and more
Seun Kuti "Nigerians don’t want to hear my music because it reminds them of their problems," singer says
DJ Babus Pulse House of February mixtape
DJ Babus Pulse Music and DJ present "House of February" Mixtape
Psquare - Away
Pulse Music Video Chart Psquare runs 'Away' with the number 1 spot this week