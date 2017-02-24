Geniuzz Effyzzie Music singer to release "Slice of Geniuzz" EP

Budding Effyzzie Music act Geniuzz sits down with Pulse Nigeria to talk about his career thus far, and how he’s fared so far. He also speaks of his relationship with label mate Yemi Alade, and Effyzzie Music as a label and family.

The singer talks of his recent endeavours, his love for the art and his plans for releasing an EP titled "Slice of Geniuzz" tentatively in March 2017.

On his single remix ‘Firewood’ featuring Falz, the singer talks about how the collaboration with Falz worked out.

On the level of reception of his sound, Geniuzz says it;s been good compared to what he imagined. “It’s steadily growing now I go to places and people know me it’s gradual, it takes time,” he adds.

“My fans are the best plaque I can have,” the singer notes when asked about what will make him accomplished as an artist in the long run.

Look out for "Slice of Geniuzz" EP set for release in the coming weeks.