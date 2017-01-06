Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Couple launch record label Scene One Records

The actress and singer team up to float a music label, and are set to premiere a TV show centered on the music industry.

  • Published:

Korede Bello, Di’Ja, Reekado Banks Who is Don Jazzy’s worst investment of Mavin 2.0?
#FactsOnly With Osagie Alonge Iyanya signing to Mavin Records? Smart or Not?
State Of The Music Will major record labels play a part in the future of Nigerian music?
MSE Gang New record label floats, unveils artistes Jay Melody, Ballzee

Funke Akindele popularly known as 'Jenifa' and her husband musician JJC Skillz partner up to create new record label named Scene One Records, housed under Scene One Productions.

The pair unveiled the signed acts under the label at their house warming ceremony. the artists include Mo'Eazy (who was formerly signed to Darey's Soul Muzik), Ruby and Pearl (Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous.

Pearl Gemstone play

Pearl Gemstone

(Youtube)

 

According to the couple, their reason for floating the label is to give young promising artists another platform to express and share their gifts to the world.

"Let's help young and upcoming acts nurture their God given talent, create a platform for them to be seen," Funke remarked on her suggestion to husband JJC about springing up a record label, knowing fully well his repertoire as a singer and producer.

Scene One Records acts play

Scene One Records acts

(Youtube)

 

They also announced the roll out of a TV show "Industreet" which is said to be focused on the music industry.

The artists were then called out one after the other, as they all performed the theme song for the forthcoming TV show.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer, Wande Coal to collaborate on mixtapebullet
2 Tekno Singer's contract with Ubi Franklin runs until 2019bullet
3 Don Jazzy Producer amidst gratitude announces job vacancies at Mavin...bullet

Buzz

Reekado Banks teaser Ladies n gentlemen
Reekado Banks Watch teaser video of singer's 'Ladies and gentlemen'
Wizkid-Rewind that (Don't mind refix)
State Of The Music Does your favorite Nigerian artiste have 'sense'?
Iyanya's powers decline, a new force has risen from his record label. His name is Tekno , and he is currently one of the best pop acts right now in the country.
State Of The Music This is why critics hate Nigerian pop music
Mavin Records
State Of The Music Will major record labels play a part in the future of Nigerian music?