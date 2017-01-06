Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Couple launch record label Scene One Records

Funke Akindele popularly known as 'Jenifa' and her husband musician JJC Skillz partner up to create new record label named Scene One Records, housed under Scene One Productions.

The pair unveiled the signed acts under the label at their house warming ceremony. the artists include Mo'Eazy (who was formerly signed to Darey's Soul Muzik), Ruby and Pearl (Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous.

According to the couple, their reason for floating the label is to give young promising artists another platform to express and share their gifts to the world.

"Let's help young and upcoming acts nurture their God given talent, create a platform for them to be seen," Funke remarked on her suggestion to husband JJC about springing up a record label, knowing fully well his repertoire as a singer and producer.

They also announced the roll out of a TV show "Industreet" which is said to be focused on the music industry.

The artists were then called out one after the other, as they all performed the theme song for the forthcoming TV show.