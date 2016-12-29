Gospel act and worship leader Frank Edwards bears his mind on secular songs which passes as popular music circulating in the present Nigerian music industry scene, pricking the minds of those perpetrating the music, asking if they would allow their kids actually do what they say in their music.

The Gospel singer writes via Twitter saying:

Looking at the word secular: secular music could be used to address a nation positively, but unfortunately 90% of it says "shake ur bom b*m" — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

IF only people know the power of music!! 1 Bomb can destroy a community. But 1 dirty music can destroy an entire upcoming generation. — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Remember that you will have children or already have. Will you actually let them listen and do all the things you said in that song? — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

PG may work in your house, what about when are not with them? https://t.co/PtJvLWiHye — FRANK EDWARDS (@FRANKRICHBOY) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Frankie recently released two new songs titled 'Under the canopy' and 'Unto the king'.

The Gospel act some months back dropped a joint EP titled "Grace" with American Gospel singer Don Moen.

What do you think about Frank's thoughts on today's secular music.