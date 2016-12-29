Home > Buzz >

Frank Edwards :  'Secular music that could be used to heal the world says "Shake your b*m b*m", singer laments

The Gospel singer bears his mind on the state of popular music out there, and how it could impact negatively on the upcoming generation.

Frank Edwards

Gospel act and worship leader Frank Edwards bears his mind on secular songs which passes as popular music circulating in the present Nigerian music industry scene, pricking the minds of those perpetrating the music, asking if they would allow their kids actually do what they say in their music.

The Gospel singer writes via Twitter saying:

Frankie recently released two new songs titled 'Under the canopy' and 'Unto the king'.

The Gospel act some months back dropped a joint EP titled "Grace" with American Gospel singer Don Moen.

What do you think about Frank's thoughts on today's secular music.

