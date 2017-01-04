‘Fada Fada’, ‘Pana’ Why did these two songs rule Nigeria in 2016?

Phyno and Tekno were special in 2016 due to these songs, and the overlap of their creativity is the insistence on sticking to a formulaic approach.

  • Published:
Phyno and Tekno play

Phyno and Tekno

(Pulse)

Pulse Album Review Vector makes a sentimental journey through "Lafiaji" on new album
Pulse Album Review Olamide returns home on "The Glory"
Tekno Singer's contract with Ubi Franklin runs until 2019
Tekno Singer has a big year planned ahead of him
State Of The Music Award shows should not hold in December or any other festive season
Wizkid Is Starboy’s ‘Daddy Yo’ the first hit song of 2017?
In 2016 were grateful for… Wizkid and his travels outside the continent
In 2016 were grateful for… Don Jazzy’s existence and consistency
In 2016 were grateful for… Sony Music mopping up Africa’s premiere talents
In 2016 were grateful for… Falz and Simi's "Chemistry"

If Nigeria was divided into two distinct regions, and two rulers were needed to ascend to leadership via popular vote, then they would have to be as strong and penetrative as ‘Pana’ and ‘Fada Fada’. These two songs ruled 2016, one by its sheer allusion of everything to God, the other with its thematic love influence, and minimalist production.

Phyno and Tekno, two Eastern brothers provided the country with genuine mega hit songs that will be held and remembered over time as perhaps, their best hit yet. From the arid lands of the north, to the flowing waters that embrace the southern shores of Nigeria, these singles ruled with an iron fist, grabbing mainstream and niche radio in an unyielding chokehold, while also daring any other single to come close. No single came close.

These songs ruled, and they followed basic rules to become kings.

Tekno at Soundcity MVP 2016 award music festival play

Tekno at Soundcity MVP 2016 award music festival

(Instagram)

For ‘Fada Fada’, Phyno and Olamide’s formulaic approach could be laid thus: Grab a traditional melody, with deep highlife cuts and Afrobeat leanings from a masterful producer. The subject involves the acquisition of wealth, displays of success, and gratitude to God. These are the elements of what Nigerian term as true ‘happiness’. A country which prides itself for sing the hustle as a virtue, the gaining of money is huge driving force for everyone.

The pursuit of it has become the sole purpose of a country that elevates wealth above everything else. Phyno struck that ubiquitous nerve in ‘Connect’, a song about money-making via business. On ‘Fada Fada’, he connects via the conveyance of enjoying that wealth, and giving gratitude to God. That struck another nerve. So with one leg in church, and the other in the clubs, ‘Fada Fada’ straddles the divided between opposing sides of the moral discussion in Nigeria. The last song to achieve that is Korede Bello’s ‘Godwin’. It is championing, unity, creating a bridge between ‘good’ and evil.

Tekno receiving award at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 play

Tekno receiving award at Soundcity MVP Awards 2016

(Pulse)

 

‘Pana’ proved that a consistent method of creating music, can pay more in the short term. Tekno’s second single ‘Pana’ exploded too and spread like wildfire. The song caught on in the East, the West are loved it, and in street corners and clubs, ‘Pana’ made a surge through. The video, shot by Clarence Peters of Capital Dreams Pictures, is over 13 million views on Youtube.

Tekno is working with a formula that has propelled him to become the prince of African music. There’s a certain method to the production of ‘Duro’, ‘Wash’, ‘Where’, ‘Pana’ and ‘Diana’ that remains consistent, even in the audio and video conceptualization; Dedicate it to a girl, use a catchword/catchphrase, and infuse humor over a mid-tempo beat. Dance for that pretty, light skinned vixen in the visual, and you will score great points.

Phyno at OLIC3 play

Phyno at OLIC3

(Instagram)

 

Phyno and Tekno were special in 2016 due to these songs, and the overlap of their creativity is the insistence on sticking to a formulaic approach. Critics would argue with artistes who tend to stick to a certain manner of production and creation, but that is all ideals. In the real world, ideals rarely do work. A formula is a good way to go about your business, but only if it works and continues to work.

Phyno and Tekno’s formula worked in 2016 and that’s why they won.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. An Award-winning writer, presenter, poet and music critic, Joey leans on the crazy aspects of journalism with a unique skill-set. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, rocking jams, snobbish celebrities and Peter Okoye falling off stage. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Don Jazzy Producer amidst gratitude announces job vacancies at Mavin Recordsbullet
2 Ubi Franklin Label head confirms sale of Iyanya's TripleMG shares to...bullet
3 Yemi Alade Singer gets formal invite to the Grammys 2017bullet

Buzz

Samsong performing with  Chioma Jesus  
Ré's Thoughts Why don’t we recognize gospel artistes at Nigerian awardss
MR EAZI at life is eazi concert.
Life is Eazi concert Watch Falz, Ajebutter 22, Mr Eazi and others perform at show
Omawumi in ‘Butterflies’
Omawumi Singer signs to music outfit Cabal Entertainment
King Sunny Ade inducted into Hard Rock Cafe Hall of Fame
King Sunny Ade Juju legend to perform at Coachella 2017 along with Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar