On this episode of Facts Only, Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo discuss the award shows - Soundcity MVP Awards and The Headies 2016.

The Headies 2016 gets called into question by in this year's edition of the music award show.

Most of the awards that were given were found questionable, the next rated awards and the attached prize was also being discussed.

The Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 got good commendations for their production quality as it came out on TV, but criticized some of what went down live in the hall from the performances to the presentation of the awards.

Both awards then get placed side by side, to see if the competition is on for organisers of the two awards.

