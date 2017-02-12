Eric Arubayi 5 songs/videos by late singer

Eric Arubayi was a contestant and third runner up at the pilot edition of music TV show Idols West Africa in 2007, which saw Timi Dakolo emerge winner.

The singer has reportedly passed away following a brief illness.

Arubayi released his debut album "Redefined" in 2011, containing 18 tracks.

In honor of the late R&B soul singer and  worship leader,  Pulse Music gives you five songs/music video the promising singer blessed the world with.

One love one voice

Eric preaches love in this visual, aimed at promoting national unity. The video was shot by Frizzle and Bizzle films.

Number one

A love song dedicated to his woman.

The sound

Thie sound is a worship song Eric  dedicated to testify of  the faithfulness of God despite his shortcomings. Ekelly produced the tune.

Most high

Eric goes spiritual on this one, exalting the name of the Most High.

 

My everything

This tune sees him pay reverence and adoration to his maker - a soulful rendition by Eric.

