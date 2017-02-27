EmmyAce Multi-skilled singer is out to relieve your stress with his music

Multi talented artiste song writer and producer EmmyAce kickstarts 2017 with a visual release and a string of planned projects to further strengthen his grip on the music industry.

EmmyAce real name Emmanuel Edwards Itire is no newbie to the industry and hit making, as his musical imprints can be found amongst industry heavy weights from ‘Wheel barrow’ with M.I and Bernie Man, ‘Buckle up’ with DJ Caise, ‘Show me Yur Rozay’ with Ketchup and several others.

Born June 7 to a noble family from Delta state, EmmyAce started music at a young age but kicked off professionally in 2011 making chart topping singles for various artistes accompanied with his writing ability.

This year he takes on the industry with renewed focus and dedication to set standards and meet his mark by setting a course for series of materials to be released this year starting with his first deep.

Although EmmyAce tends to ride on the Dancehall wave, EmmyAce says he'll rather not be boxed into one genre.

Read as Pulse vibes with EmmyAce in this interview.

How have you grown as an artiste? How are you improving your craft?

I have grown as an artiste by experimenting with new ideas that are out of my comfort zone. And with improving my craft I got to put all the experiments and learning into practice by working on myself and my sound.

What genre of music can be used to describe you as an artist?

As an artiste I try as much as possible to avoid creating boundaries around my sound or putting myself in a box. When you listen to my music you’ll see a lot of fusion of different sounds, style and elements and above all I make sure it’s urban classy trendy and African so in all I’ll classify my genre as urban music.

What inspires you to wake up to do music?

Each day I wake up with a newer energized passion to do music because I have an undiluted love for it, it’s something I’ve passion for and do with ease. It’s something I can use to create change in my society and the world as a whole. So every day I wake up each day to get better and better in life better in my music and my craft.

What do you think stands you out as an artiste?

My style, my views and my life.

Do you have anything you do habitually such as a hobby outside music that helps bring out your creativity to put music out?

I got a thing or two, like football and working out. These are the two things I’ve been on lately.

What message do you want to leave behind for listeners of your music?

I try as much as possible to make my listeners feel good about themselves, conscious, empowered and happy, no stressing kind of vibe, but the most message I leave behind is always feel good no stress.

What project are you currently working on?

Currently am working on more singles, more content and generally how best to connect with my listeners more.

Is there a particular music venue or stage where you look forward to performing at in Nigeria? and which venues have you performed at already?

I’m looking forward to perform at shows like rhythm unplugged, venues like TBS, EKO HOTEL, stadiums and the likes. For stages I have performed at Jimmy’s Jump Off with Dj Caise; With M.I at the chairman album listening edition Industry Night, Nigerian Broadcast Awards show 2015 and some major carnivals here and there.

Do you write your songs or you just freestyle?

I can either write or freestyle. It all depends on the idea and drive behind the project.

Share with us five songs on your playlist right now?

In no particular order 5 songs on my playlist are

Charlie Brown by Coldplay, Fever by Vybz Kartel, All time low by Jon Bellion, Deep by Emmyace (Myself) and Closer by The Chain smokers.

What do you think of the role of the internet in the music business of today?

The internet has been a big plus, it made room for several digital platforms and outlets phasing out the trend of owning or purchasing hard copies. By its digital nature it has made our music accessible to fans across the world, it compressed the world into a universal community where everyone can access musical contents from various countries, also creating room for artiste to generate revenue from their materials via various increasing platforms. Though it comes with a few hiccups the internet has fashioned the modern day artiste industry and market systems.

What are your future plans and aspirations with this music?

My future plan is all about doing it big and increasing my momentum by the grace of God, to continue in activities that would positively influence my career and grow a brand I’m currently building with my image and sound. I also intend to keep the quality of music growing to make it open for more dope and skillful acts to have their works heard.

Any last words?

It’s all about progression, more work more materials by God’s grace, making sure the vibe is good. I thank you guys for this wonderful opportunity please keep up with me on my Twitter page @emmyace and Soundcloud.com/emmyace

Once more to my fans and everyone who loves good music, stay real to yourselves and show love, God bless.

Listen to his melodious production on Ketchup's 'Coco banana' below.