Efya :  Singer talks Starboy movement, African sound crossing borders

Speaking so gracefully, the songstress also speaks on the role of female artists in the African music scene, AFRIMMA award and more.

Starboy Entertainment and Ghanaian songstress Efya catches up with NotjustOKTV  backstage at the One Africa Music Fest held in Houston which held on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

She talks about her winning Best Female Artist West Africa at the AFRIMMA 2016.

"It's not just about putting the music out there,  it's also about connecting and making sure you are giving something to somebody that they can take home with them, and that's what I like about my music," Efya remarks.

(notjustoktv)

 

She also comments on the One Africa Music Fest initiative saying it bridges the gap and makes outsiders get to experience first hand what African music can offer, citing Cabo Snoop's music as one being appreciated and enjoyed  irrespective of language barrier.

On the Starboy movement, Efya says it's about the passion that drives them, the passion they have for each other's music. She adds that the Starboy artists are already making good music together and she can't wait to share them.

(NotjustOKTV)

 

On the input and impact of female artists on the African music scene, Efya commends her male counterparts, saying they have been supportive, helping to promote a fellow female colleague's song and also collaborate on occasions with the females, knowing the strength of such.

"They know our capabilities and when we come together to do a collaboration, it goes so far because the combination can never go wrong" the singer says, going on to reference  the success of her 'Skin tight' collaboration with Mr Eazi.

Watch the engaging interview above.

