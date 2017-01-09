Ed Sheeran Singer to release music featuring Fuse ODG, R2Bees

In an interview with radio station BBC 1 Extra, the 'Thinking out loud' crooner talks about how much fun he had creating music with Fuse and others.

Mr Eazi 'I'll be working with Wizkid on "Skin tight" remix' singer says on Beats 1

British singer Ed Sheeran, crooner of the popular Grammy award winning record 'Thinking out loud' collaborates with Ghanaian singer Fuse ODG and group R2Bees.

He reveals he has a song on his forthcoming third album "Divide" recorded in Twi, the Ghanaian dialect, though he recorded five songs in the local dialect that features Ghana's R2Bees and Fuse ODG.

ed sheeran bbc radio 1 xtra play

ed sheeran bbc radio 1 xtra

(F78TV)

 

"There is a full song in Twi on the album coming out featuring Fuse, me and R2Bees," he says.

He says he had the most fun recording with Fuse  in the language Twi, alongside his mates, back in Ghana last tear 2016, and also talked about a certain drink Fuse and his friends were having that made them alert and full of life during the studio sessions.

Sheeran a couple of days ago released two singles at once 'Shape of you' and 'Castle on the hill' for the fans following his year long break in 2016.

Gere's a sneak peek of both songs:

Lyric video of 'Shape of you' and 'Castle on the hill' below:

