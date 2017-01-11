Dremo, Mayorkun Watch DMW artistes freestyle on TimWestood crib session

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) acts, rapper Dremo and singer Mayorkun freestyle on an episode of Tim Westwood's Crib sessions.

The 'Ojere' rapper likewise label mate Mayorkun delivers with his creative wordplay among other elements of the freestyle.

Mayorkun freestyles on Kiss Daniel's 'Woju' anthem, and had the audience at some point clapping as he sang.

The 'Eleko' singer was recently crowned 'Rookie of the year' back home at the Headies 2016 award show, with Dremo coming close at second.

The fans await eagerly a group album from the Davido DMW camp, having seen their effort in 'Back to back'. Mixtapes or an EP would also not be far fetched to expect from both Dremo and Mayorkun this year.

2017 looks promising for the lads.