Dremo, Mayorkun Davido's artistes failed to impress on TimWestwood TV Crib Session

So not content with failing twice to get people going on the show, Davido sent his new recruits Mayorkun and Dremo to Tim Westwood’s legendary freestyle crib session.

He prevailed upon their PR machinery to get them through to the legendary show in the UK, where they were required to show what they had lyrically in the most epic of freestyle situations.

What happened next would go down in history as one of the worst pieces of music created on the spot. There’s just about so much as you can expect from Dremo, and as the video opens up with the two young entertainers hugging their mics and opening with the ‘Chop knuckle’, greeting. You almost cannot shake off the feeling that something was about to go down…in a bad way.

But your fears are slightly assuaged as Dremo launches in: “I’m going in, no interior, Mi o Gbadun…” He begins to do it like an MC should. You could feel the words come from his head onto the mic and bounce through your ears. He switches flows, rhyme schemes and continues through until the 2:03 mark, where he brought in his partner in crime. Big mistake.

“Mayorkun waddido”, he asks, and Mayorkun, who previously had been very entertained with the contents of a red carpetaptly echoes for effect “Waddido”.

Thus Mayorkun was brough into what was going well. But Dremo was yet to be done. He switched it up and in what must have been practiced many times in Lagos studio sessions fueled by alcohol and all things wrapped in Rizla. Mayorkun, patiently waited for his turn, hyped a little, and plugged in his filth.

“Omo let’s just give them singing, rapping things…” He scratched his head and launched into what immediately brought down the level of entertainment and intelligence of the session.

He sampled Simi’s 2014 single ‘Tiff’, but managed to ruin it twice. Dremo had assumed the hypeman position who was supporting his dear friend with the magical words: “One time, one time.”

But it wasn’t just for one time. Mayorkun was present. He had lost his darling red cup, but he was there. He wasn’t going anywhere yet. This was his moment of brilliance.

“My brother i o u nothing, go learn your vowels...” he began another stream. But you can always bank on him to remind you of who he is. He is “Mayorkun baby oh…”

A trap beat came on, and Mayorkun had already claimed ownership. Dremo once again tried to save the day. Bless his heart. But he had become exhausted. Mayorkun does that to you.

Things moved into familiar territory when Kiss Daniel’s ‘Woju’ instrumentals came on. If you do make it to this point. Congratulations. You have uncommon stamina. And guess who took the lead?

Mayorkun Baby.

He then gave shout-outs to everyone. And Dremo brought it home on Young M.A’s ‘Ooouuu’ beat. They both sign out giggling and satisfied for a job well done. They, the young musicians who never thought that this day would come, had progressed in life, and TimWestwoodTV has offered them another shot at being seen by more people.

This is their dream come true.

But it was a nightmare for viewers. For all lovers of Tim Westwood’s famous crib sessions, this is gory stuff, made watchable by flashes of brilliance from Dremo. But ultimately, the presence of Mayorkun corrupted the process and ruined it for everyone.

Sorry.