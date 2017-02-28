Don Jazzy Mavin's boss to enter filmmaking business

The music producer intends to pursue a career in filmmaking while he continues promoting more of his artistes.

  • Published:
Don Jazzy play

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy

(Pulse)

Don Jazzy has made known his intention to venture into the movie making business while he suspends any plan to release an album for the time being.

The Mavin Records boss stated this in a chat with reporters at the launch of Flobyt, a new initiative that offers free Wi-Fi to users seeking to access entertainment contents.

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment play

Don Jazzy speaking about his tech investment

(Instagram/DonJazzy )

 

According to the music producer, his sight is currently set on promoting some more artistes, a NotJustOk News report disclosed.

“I am not releasing an album anytime soon because I have other artistes whom I need to promote but filmmaking is definitely in the works.

"I don’t regard myself as an artiste because I am shy and reserved.

"I don’t like talking in public, I can sing in the studio but performing it on stage is the problem, I don’t want to be regarded as a fake artiste but I will go into movie making in the near future.”

Tiwa Savage with Don Jazzy at the Roc Nation office in New York play

Tiwa Savage with Don Jazzy at the Roc Nation office in New York

(Instagram )

 

Leading the charge of talented artistes such as Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks and the likes, Don Jazzy has built an empire that has raised the bar for music ratings in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

