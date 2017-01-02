Don Jazzy Producer amidst gratitude announces job vacancies at Mavin Records

Mavin producer and label CEO Don Jazzy plans to recruit a sizeable number of new 'Mavins' to the music company.

This he made known on social media amidst thanking the fans of the label, affiliates and the current team making up the label.

Writing via his Instagram page, Don Jazzy explains who a Mavin is and lists out the specific job titles that are vacant for qualified applicants.

" As the year 2016 winds up, it is important for me to express my profound and esteemed gratitude to all the people that matter to the Supreme Mavin Dynasty all through the year. I will like to say a big thank you to all the Mavin fans both in Nigeria and globally for their love and support.

My appreciation would not be complete if I don’t thank our artists, producers and DJs for their relentless commitment and diligence in making the label a driving force in the music and entertainment scene, also I will like to thank the backend staff, crew and business leads for representing the business and the brand in a professional and ethical manner.

To our corporate partners thank you for believing in us by consistently doing business with The Supreme Mavin Dynasty, we appreciate you. To the Media platforms and personalities, I say a very big thank you to you for your undying support, we shall attain greater heights together in 2017.

On a final note, who is a Mavin? A Mavin is someone who has exceptional talent and skill in their field. As part of our 2016 goals, we decided to increase our workforce to 50, which we surpassed by a slight margin as we have a workforce of 55. As you all know, the Entertainment Business is not complete without those who are skilled in the Business, therefore we are seeking to expand our work-force to 120 team in 2017 considering our forthcoming projects.

We are reviewing portfolios for Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi , Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.

If you are Mavin and you have what it takes become part of a revolution in the Music and Entertainment industry, then send your CV with a detailed cover letter to info@mavinrecords.com for consideration.

Happy New Year to you all, have a prosperous 2017," the Don ends with.