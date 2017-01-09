Don Jazzy Mavin Records do not need to sign a new producer

There’s news flying that Mavin Records are on the verge of signing a new producer.

According to sources, Mavin Records head man, Don Jazzy, might be looking to poach another ex-MMMG crew member following the 2016 signing of Iyanya to his label. This time, sources say his finger is pointing towards the direction of record producer, DJ Coublon, who doesn't seem to have any qualms regarding that idea.

Charles Ugochukwu Akwuba aka DJ Coublon is a producer and sound engineer who until 2016, was signed to Made Men Music Group (Triple MG). Between late 2014 through 2015, he began his most prolific spell. From scoring on Iyanya’s ‘Le kwa Ukwu’, the man has worked through a number of hit songs, including Kiss Daniel’s ‘Woju’ and ‘Laye’, ‘Good time’, and ‘Raba’.

Don Jazzy, having a ball with DJ Coublon. play

Don Jazzy, having a ball with DJ Coublon.

(Instagram)

 

What Coublon did was slow down the tempo of mainstream music, and by providing hits, he reset the production style of many of his contemporaries to get hits out. With Tekno, he was responsible for ‘Duro’ and ‘Wash’. While also getting co-production credits for his work on Patoranking’s ‘My woman my everything’.

DJ Coublon is a proven hit maker and would be a fine addition to anyone looking for a world-beater.When reached for comments by Pulse, he simply said he was “working on a few things” with Don Jazzy.But does Don Jazzy and Mavin Records need a producer? Do they need an extra music head on the books?

DJ Coublon and Ubi Franklin play

DJ Coublon and Ubi Franklin

(Instagram)

 

Mavin Records is currently home to three producers: Don Jazzy, Altims and Babyfresh. These three men, working in tandem, have almost exclusively been responsible for the best works that have come out of the record label in the past two years. Last year, they kept Korede Bello on a winning streak, gave Reekado Banks an album, reintegrated Di’Ja, and had Tiwa Savage working on a strong footing. They do amazing work for themselves, and the acts that they cater to.

Their numbers are good. Between them, they have enough to continuously evolve and keep Mavin Records relevant.

Mavin Records play

Mavin Records

(Obi Somto)

 

But there’s need for new input. And ad hoc production consultants. DJ Coublon can be a consultant for Mavin Records, or co-produce with them. He has immense quality, and would be a shot in the arm going into 2016. He also does have a working chemistry with new boy Iyanya. Perhaps to make him fire again, he needs to keep that link active.

But they don’t need a full timer. They just need extra help and experimentation. Not another member of the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.

