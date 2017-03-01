Don Jazzy Mavin boss plays his chess move with 3 new signings

“Don Jazzy has done it again”

That’s the general feeling that washed across the country as the Mavin boss announced his new signings. Mavin Records, his music company, announced the acquisition of three new talents – Johnny Drille, Poe, and DNA (Clint and Blair) – to add to their growing roster of new acts.

The announcement which was syndicated across all social media channels cued in one of the biggest music press coverages. It’s not every day Don Jazzy puts his faith in new artistes. But when he does, it’s a miracle.

Don Jazzy signs them in threes. The last time he announced to the world that his house was expanding to bring in new acts, they were the relatively unknown acts that have gone on to become the successful Korede Bello, Reekado Banks and Di’ja. That trio put pen to paper in 2013, but weren’t unveiled until 2014, and then the rest is history.

Pls meet and welcome the rapper's rapper #POE @Ladipoe to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY.

Reekdo Banks a relatively unknown artiste, has become a pop powerhouse who grosses millions in cash every month, and has grown to become a strong brand in the music space in Nigeria.

Korede Bello is a beast of a star, who is revered across Africa, and has the digital number backing his claim to the top. Di’Ja has become a brand, and continues to explore alternative music with varying success.

Meet and welcome the super talented @johnnydrille to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY.

To sign for Don Jazzy is to sign for a chance to be the best in your career and everyone is hyped about it. Name one artist who has been under contract to Don Jazzy and not become a star? Name one.

This new signing signifies a new turn for the Don Jazzy as it swells his books to 10 artistes. Mavin Records is now home to Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Di’Ja, D’Prince, Iyanya, DNA, Johnny Drille, and Poe.

Guys pls also meet and welcome the dangerous dynamic duo #DNA @itz_dna to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY.

Producers on the label include Don Jazzy, Altims and Babyfresh, who have so far helmed all the production coming through from the house.

For Don Jazzy, this is another strategic move designed to expand his business, build capacity, and bring in returns. He has proven again, just as he has done countlessly, that while everyone is playing checkers, he is the chess master.