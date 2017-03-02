Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?

10 artistes, two producers. That’s the number of people present in the well-oiled machine that Mavin Records is.

In this phase of the music industry where organized Nigerian labels are shedding weight, and pushing artistes off their books, Mavin Records are working hard at annexing the artistry of more artistes to their record label.

Mavin Records, the leading record label in Nigeria, announced the acquisition of three new talents – Johnny Drille, Poe, and DNA (Clint and Blair) – to add to their growing roster of new acts.

This new signing signifies a new turn for the Don Jazzy as it swells his books to 10 artistes. Mavin Records is now home to Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Di’Ja, D’Prince, Iyanya, DNA, Johnny Drille, and Poe.

And all of these artistes have their personal projects, deals and teams working perfectly for them, improving their careers, and getting the best possible music out at any point in time. Simply put, Mavin Record is this huge behemoth of a music company, and their star men are growing.

But a question pops up sometimes during discussions within music circles; is Don Jazzy’s house becoming increasingly overcrowded? Are they biting more than they have the capacity to chew and spit out? In terms of staffing and projects, are they punching far above their weight?

In 2016, Mavin Records ended the year at the fine figure of 55 members of staff. That’s a lot bigger than most of the tech firms that appear to be giants in their field. For record labels in Lagos, 55 people on a team is a lot. Many don’t even make it past 7 people in a record label.

But not Mavin Records. They run a tight and efficient ship, where meritocracy is the order of the day, and every member of the house moves their weight.

From Business executives, Client servicing professionals, Style and Image experts, Digital Data and VAS Management executives, Government Liaison officers, CSR enthusiasts, Creative and Visual Production nerds, Talent and Catalog Management professionals, Content Developers, Retail, Sales and Fashion, Licensing specialist, Touring and Logistics specialist, Social Media Analyst and International Representatives in Accra, Nairobi , Abidjan, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg, Douala , New York , London and Paris.

Mavin Records runs spectacularly.

Johnny Drille, Poe and DNA are the new projects, and already capacity for them has already built. At the start of the year, the record label already expanded in staff. Where they ended 2016 with 55 members, they are expanding to 120 in 2017.

That’s enough members to cater to the new work from the three new artistes. Mavin Records already has a base for that, and continues to push forward with innovation and expansion.

They are crowded, but in a good way, where everyone gets a job to do, and the business grows from all of these contributions and good leadership. The three new artistes swells the number of acts in the label considerably, but they are coming into a structure that is properly staffed, greatly funded and result-oriented.

The next few months will be worth living for, for music enthusiasts and Mavin fans.