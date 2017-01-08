Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records boss planning to sign DJ Coublon?

Mavin Records head hunchoo, Don Jazzy, might be looking to poach another Triple MG crew member following the recent signing of Iyanya to his label.

This time around, his finger is pointing towards the direction of record producer, DJ Coublon, who doesn't seem to have any qualms regarding that idea.

According to Jaguda News, the Mavin Records boss is on the verge of adding the ace producer to his arsenal of music geniuses.

There might be something strategic about the intended addition if the bid proves successful.

It is possible Don Jazzy is aiming at finding the best chemistry for Iyanya, who used to work with DJ Coublon during his time at Triple MG.

The song producer posted a picture of himself in a hangout with Don Jazzy on Instagram with the caption, "Really had a great time. Thank you @donjazzy for Having us."

Don Jazzy's Mavin crew are fast acquiring a similar demeanor to that of Marvel Comic's "Justice League".

The team boasts of an array of talents such as female singer, Tiwa Savage, 'Do like that' songster, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks and recent signee, Iyanya.