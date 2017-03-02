Blair and Clinton Roberts, aka DNA twins are in the news following their signing to Don Jazzy.

The question, however, is; apart from featuring on Glo X-factor, what else do we know about them?

The boys, christened Blair and Clinton, were born on June 16 1996, to a polygamous family which had 11 other children. They attended Madonna Model Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State.

The public became aware of them after they decided to participate in the Abuja auditions of the 2013 Glo X-factor competition, just as they finished writing their secondary school final exams.

They were the second group to be evicted from the competition, following the exit of another group, The SmoothBoiz.

After their eviction, a little welcome party was thrown for them. Popular music acts, Bez and Burna Boy, who attended the reception, commended the twins for their impressive showings at the X Factor competition, and advised them to work relentlessly towards realizing their dreams.

The boys themselves declared at the time “This is not the end for us as we are going to use this platform to build on our musical dream. People should look out for us in the near future... we want to tell Nigerians, Africans wherever you are, watch out for DNA. Don’t be surprised to see us doing a song with P-Square.”

After their time on X-factor, they released their first single, titled 'Mash Up Freestyle', a combination of some top Nigerian songs, including 'Soundtrack' by May-D, and 'Your Waist' by Iyanya.

In April 2016, news about the boys came out, but it was not the type of news everyone hoped for.

The boys, then 20, were kidnapped by armed men on their way to Lagos from Abuja.

The kidnappers first asked for a ransom of N6million, but later increased it to N10million. Efforts were now being made to raise the money and get the boys back to the safety of their home where their family members were worried sick.

They were later released, although no mention of a ransom was made.