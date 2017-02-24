DJ Babus and Pulse Nigeria present "House of February" Mixtape for the lovers of House music.

The tape is a mix of Soul and Afro-House originals and remixes of songs from your favourite artists such as Black Coffee, Mr Eazi, Alicia Keys, Adekunle Gold, Heavy K and DJ Babus himself, among others.

Tracklist

1. DJ Babus - Morning Side ft. Tomi Owo

2. Caiiro - Fefe (U Lost) ft. F-Ffi

3. Heavy K - Come Around ft. Mque

4 David Anthony - I Don't Know Why (Manoo Remix) ft. Beverlei Brown

5. DJ Babus - Be Together ft. Capital F.E.M.I

6. Prince Kaybee Friend Zone ft. Ziyon

7. Scarlet - Take Me Away

8. Benie Macaulay & Tomi Thomas - The Rejected

9. Heavy K - City Rains ft. Mque

10.Uriel - Anya

11. Prince Kaybee - Better Days ft. Audrey

12. Morena The Squire - Faith Alive

13. Black Motion - Rainbow ft. Xoli M

14. Adekunle Gold - Sade (DJ Babus remix)

15. DJ Ganyani - Talk to Me ft. Layla

16. Alicia Keys - In Common (Black Coffee remix)

17. Dr. Malinga - Akulaleki ft. Trademark

18. DJ Babus - My World ft. Sammy

19. Sarz & DJ Maphorisa - Wicked

20. Mr. Eazi - Skin Tiight (DJ Caise remix)

21. Bhizer - Gobisiqlo ft. Trigger

23. Sarz & Dj Tunez - Get Up ft. Flash

24. Kabelo Mabalane - Matimba

Download, listen, share and enjoy!