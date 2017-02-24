This mixtape features Soulful and Afro House tunes from across the African continent featuring original and remixes from your favourite artists.
The tape is a mix of Soul and Afro-House originals and remixes of songs from your favourite artists such as Black Coffee, Mr Eazi, Alicia Keys, Adekunle Gold, Heavy K and DJ Babus himself, among others.
Tracklist
1. DJ Babus - Morning Side ft. Tomi Owo
2. Caiiro - Fefe (U Lost) ft. F-Ffi
3. Heavy K - Come Around ft. Mque
4 David Anthony - I Don't Know Why (Manoo Remix) ft. Beverlei Brown
5. DJ Babus - Be Together ft. Capital F.E.M.I
6. Prince Kaybee Friend Zone ft. Ziyon
7. Scarlet - Take Me Away
8. Benie Macaulay & Tomi Thomas - The Rejected
9. Heavy K - City Rains ft. Mque
10.Uriel - Anya
11. Prince Kaybee - Better Days ft. Audrey
12. Morena The Squire - Faith Alive
13. Black Motion - Rainbow ft. Xoli M
14. Adekunle Gold - Sade (DJ Babus remix)
15. DJ Ganyani - Talk to Me ft. Layla
16. Alicia Keys - In Common (Black Coffee remix)
17. Dr. Malinga - Akulaleki ft. Trademark
18. DJ Babus - My World ft. Sammy
19. Sarz & DJ Maphorisa - Wicked
20. Mr. Eazi - Skin Tiight (DJ Caise remix)
21. Bhizer - Gobisiqlo ft. Trigger
23. Sarz & Dj Tunez - Get Up ft. Flash
24. Kabelo Mabalane - Matimba
Download, listen, share and enjoy!