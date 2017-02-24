DJ Babus Pulse Music and DJ present "House of February" Mixtape

This mixtape features Soulful and Afro House tunes from across the African continent featuring original and remixes from your favourite artists.

DJ Babus and Pulse Nigeria present "House of February"  Mixtape for the lovers of House music.

The tape is a mix of Soul and Afro-House originals and remixes of songs from your favourite artists such as Black Coffee, Mr Eazi, Alicia Keys, Adekunle Gold, Heavy K and DJ Babus himself, among others.

Tracklist

1. DJ Babus - Morning Side ft. Tomi Owo
2. Caiiro - Fefe (U Lost) ft. F-Ffi
3. Heavy K - Come Around ft. Mque
4 David Anthony - I Don't Know Why (Manoo Remix) ft. Beverlei Brown
5. DJ Babus - Be Together ft. Capital F.E.M.I
6. Prince Kaybee  Friend Zone ft. Ziyon
7. Scarlet - Take Me Away
8. Benie Macaulay & Tomi Thomas - The Rejected
9. Heavy K - City Rains ft. Mque
10.Uriel - Anya
11. Prince Kaybee - Better Days ft. Audrey
12. Morena The Squire - Faith Alive
13. Black Motion - Rainbow ft. Xoli M
14. Adekunle Gold - Sade (DJ Babus remix)
15. DJ Ganyani - Talk to Me ft. Layla
16. Alicia Keys - In Common (Black Coffee remix)
17. Dr. Malinga - Akulaleki ft. Trademark
18. DJ Babus - My World ft. Sammy
19. Sarz & DJ Maphorisa - Wicked
20. Mr. Eazi - Skin Tiight (DJ Caise remix)
21. Bhizer - Gobisiqlo ft. Trigger
23. Sarz & Dj Tunez - Get Up ft. Flash
24. Kabelo Mabalane - Matimba

Download, listen, share and enjoy!

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

